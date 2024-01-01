Tribal Football
Atletico Madrid ace Griezmann: France do not fear Spain
Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann insists France do not fear Spain.

France meet Spain in the Euros semifinals this week.

La Roja are regarded as the form team of the tournement.

But Griezmann says: "Spain have a great team. But no team is scary. We are confident in ourselves and we’ll give everything to reach the final.

“There is one game left to reach the final. It’s extraordinary to always be in the top four. We have to enjoy this France team, because they can win.”

