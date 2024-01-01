Leao: Atletico Madrid attacker Felix will learn from Portugal failure

AC Milan striker Rafael Leao says Portugal teammate Joao Felix can learn from his Portugal Euros campaign.

The Atletico Madrid failed in their penalty shootout defeat to France in their quarterfinal.

Leao said later: "He is a different player who brings different things and has incredible talent. This episode will help him change things."

He also stated: "Unfortunately, it ended today. There are no words. The match was taken away by details. We created many opportunities to win, but we didn't achieve it and penalties are a lottery.

"Today France will be happy."