Hoddle and Hamann clash over Arsenal midfielder Rice

Ex-Germany international Didi Hamann and ex-England boss Glenn Hoddle disagreed about a key Three Lions midfielder.

England won their opening Euro 2024 game against Serbia on Sunday, with Jude Bellingham scoring in a 1-0 win.

However, it was his teammate Declan Rice that was the subject of a debate between Hoddle and Hamman.

On In The Zone, Hamann began: “People tell me Declan Rice is the best centre midfielder in the Premier League, but I don't think he's anywhere near Rodri.

“And when I watched Declan Rice in the Champions League this season, he was at fault for the first goal against Bayern Munich. He should pick the ball up, that's his position. If Rice actually does his job alongside Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden, all he has to do is hoover up. He has to anticipate, win the battles and give the ball back to his teammates.”

However, Hoddle replied: “I do think Rice is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. Sometimes he wants to do too much and he lets the other side of his game down. I think that's his mindset, it has to change for England and that's down to Southgate now.

“He's got to sit Rice down and tell him the role he's got to play for the team. At Arsenal, Rice can play with Jorginho who sits in next to him and that's where he's such a good player. Rice becomes a semi-No.8 rather than a No.6, he’s allowed to go forward and he drives with the ball.

“But I think for this England team and this tournament, he has got to be the one that stays back and doesn’t move forward. He has to support the defense and he needs to receive the ball from the back four.”