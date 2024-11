Sacked Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was in the stands in the Eredivisie yesterday.

Ten Hag took in Heracles Almelo's defeat of NAC Breda.

Heracles won 2-0 thanks to a double from Brian De Keersmaecker at the Erve Asito stage.

Ten Hag is staying at his parents' home after being sacked by United last week.

United named Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim as his replacement on Friday.