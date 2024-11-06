Webb: West Ham penalty for Ten Hag sacking wrongly awarded

Referees' chief Howard Webb is set to confirm West Ham's penalty against Manchester United which sealed the fate of former manager Erik ten Hag was wrongly awarded.

Jarrod Bowen scored the winning goal which helped the Hammers to a 2-1 victory a fortnight ago after United defender Matthijs de Ligt was found to have fouled striker Danny Ings.

The on-field referee, David Coote, did not award a penalty although video assistant referee Michael Oliver did advise him to go to the monitor which saw him change the decision.

Less than 24 hours later, Ten Hag was sacked as United manager and now according to The Times, Webb, the chief refereeing officer at Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) is set to discuss the penalty call on the “Match Officials Mic’d Up’ programme”.

The show discusses refereeing decisions which have been controversially called and it is believed that De Ligt’s "foul" on Ings will be discussed in detail.

Ten Hag spoke after the loss about the call which led to his sacking just days afterwards.

“It was so difficult to see. Before the season, there was the instruction about VAR only interfering in clear and obvious mistakes. That is definitely not a clear and obvious mistake from the on-field referee.

“I spoke with them (the match officials). But the decision is made. There's no way back and that's football. That's a third time I have felt injustice in the season, and it has a big impact on our team and on our scores and where we are in the table. It's not right.”