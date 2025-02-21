Tottenham boss Postecoglou: Europe has always been at the forefront of our minds

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Ange Postecoglou has spoken in his latest press conference ahead of this weekend's clash with Ipswich Town.

Spurs have had an injury-plagued season so far but welcomed the return of a number of key players in recent weeks which helped them triumph over Manchester United as they look to get their season back on track. Postecoglou gave some positive team news ahead of this weekend and revealed that rotation will be needed in the coming weeks.

"No new concerns from last week, everyone has got through the week OK. The other guys are ticking along well.

"We've got two games in quick succession in the league and this is a good opportunity to give match minutes to guys who have been out for a while. We saw Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert and Guglielmo Vicario come back last week. James Maddison as well, Destiny Odogie, we need to give him some match minutes.

"We've got a week until the next European game and that's about the time we're hoping guys like Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven in particular should be in and around that mark (to return). Richarlison and Dominic Solanke are not too far behind."

The Tottenham head coach then revealed that Europe is his biggest ambition. After his side were drawn with Eredivisie's AZ Alkmaar, he will be optimistic about his chances of lifting some silverware at the end of the season.

"I know the last two cup performances haven't been great but we did get to the semi-final, and we lost away to Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

"But Europe has always been at the forefront of our minds. We did really well to finish in the top eight and that's helped us having the last two games off.

"But it is important, and I'm not disrespecting the league as well. There are 13 games to go and we're not happy with where we are in the league. Our form has been very inconsistent."

Postecoglou then commented on facing AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League last 16 which he admits will be a tough opponent.

"They're a familiar opponent, we played them here at home. We knew they were likely opponents. They did really well against Galatasaray. We played them away and they're a tough opponent."