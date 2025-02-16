Tottenham Hotspur ended their seven-game winless home league run (D2, L5) with a 1-0 triumph over Manchester United in the Premier League, marking the first time since 2012/13 that the Red Devils have lost three games against the same opponent in one season.

Usually competing for European qualification, these two underachievers met in unfamiliar circumstances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, coming into the match firmly in the bottom half of the table.

Injuries have plagued Spurs’ season, but the welcome return of Guglielmo Vicario will have provided some optimism, with the shot-stopper denying Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho in quick succession before Diogo Dalot’s follow-up was cleared off the line by Ben Davies.

Tottenham swiftly capitalised on that close call, breaking the deadlock when Andre Onana parried Lucas Bergvall’s effort into the path of James Maddison, who tapped in his first goal in 11 Premier League matches with United.

Searching for a response, Joshua Zirkzee bent a shot narrowly wide of the mark, shortly before Garnacho ballooned a golden opportunity off-target from inside the box, continuing his goal drought that dates back to November.

An open first half saw chances at both ends, but there was just one goal separating the sides at the break after league debutant Mathys Tel failed to direct Son Heung-min’s cut-back beyond Onana.

A fluid encounter resumed after half-time as Tel stabbed wide following good work down the flank from Djed Spence.

United then had the best period of the game thus far, with Garnacho firing at Vicario when under pressure from Pedro Porro, moments before forcing the goalkeeper into a low save at his near post with a venomous snapshot.

Reluctant to turn to an inexperienced bench comprised almost entirely of teenagers, Ruben Amorim persisted with his starting XI until the 91st minute, yet the absence of Amad Diallo - who will likely miss the rest of the season through injury - was being sorely felt.

A glancing header from Zirkzee that drifted beyond the far post was as close as United came to finding a late leveller, with Onana required to beat away Dejan Kulusevski’s close-range shot soon after.

Yet another disappointing afternoon for Amorim ends with his side dropping to a scarcely believable 15th in the league standings, below a now 12th-placed Tottenham, who secured back-to-back Premier League wins after a run of seven without victory (D1, L6).