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Tadic joins NEC Nijmegen in major boost for European push

Dusan Tadic (L) with NEC technical director Carlos Aalbers
Dusan Tadic (L) with NEC technical director Carlos AalbersX/@NECNijmegen

Former Ajax and Southampton forward Dusan Tadic has officially joined UEFA Champions League hopefuls NEC Nijmegen on a two-year deal, the club announced on Monday.

Dusan Tadic, 37, joins NEC Nijmegen just one week before the Eredivisie side take part in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers for the first time in club history. NEC finished third in the Eredivisie last season, granting them access to the third round of UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

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Tadic is best known for his spell at Ajax, for whom he played between 2018 and 2023. In 241 total appearances, the Serbian scored 105 goals and provided 112 assists. Tadic was one of the key players in the Amsterdam outfit's famous UEFA Champions League run in 2018/19, with Ajax reaching the semifinals of that year's tournament.

Technical director Carlos Aalbers rubs his hands over the arrival of the Serbian veteran.

"Sometimes an opportunity arises that you might initially think is out of reach for a club like NEC. Dusan Tadic is just such a player," Aalbers said on the club website.

"We believe in a good mix of talent and experience, and Dusan fits that bill perfectly. With his qualities and personality, he brings added value not only on the pitch, but off it as well."

Tadic last played for Emirati side Al Wahda, whom he joined from Turkish giants Fenerbahce in 2025.

NEC open their UEFA Champions League qualifying campaign against Greek giants Olympiacos on Tuesday, 4th August.

Dusan Tadic's recent career statistics
Dusan Tadic's recent career statisticsFlashscore
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NijmegenDusan TadicEredivisieFootball transfers

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