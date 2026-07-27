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Wolves striker Arokodare set to join Ajax on season-long loan following training drama

Tolu Arokodare is reportedly set to join Ajax on loan
Tolu Arokodare is reportedly set to join Ajax on loanMike Egerton / PA Images / Profimedia

Wolves striker Tolu Arokodare is reportedly set to join Dutch giants Ajax on a season-long loan.

Arokodare caused a stir when he forced a Wolves training session to be cancelled after he refused to leave the pitch when told by manager Cesar Peixoto that he would not be working with the first team.

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According to Fabrizio Romano and several Dutch sources, Arokodare, 25, is set to join Ajax on a season-long loan. Ajax have an option to buy the Nigerian, who'd follow in the footsteps of famous compatriots Nwankwo Kanu, Sunday Oliseh, and Finidi George, for €22 million (£18.8m) at the end of the season.

Tolu Arokodare's career statistics
Tolu Arokodare's career statisticsFlashscore

Ajax reportedly see 6'4" Arokodare as a complementary striker behind Brazilian Marcos Leonardo, who joined Ajax from Al Hilal for just under €20 million earlier this summer.

The Nigerian, who was linked with Fiorentina and Trabzonspor, joined Wolves for €26 million from Belgian outfit Genk last summer, but scored just three goals in 33 Premier League appearances. Arokodare was prolific in the Belgian Pro League before his failed adventure in England, scoring 27 goals in 68 appearances, 21 of which came in his last full season with Genk.

Arokodare is under contract at Wolves until 2029.

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AjaxTolu ArokodareWolvesEredivisieChampionshipFootball transfers

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