Feyenoord terminate contract of midfielder Stengs as he sends emotional message to fans

Feyenoord have officially terminated the contract of Calvin Stengs, the club communicated on Wednesday.

Stengs, 27, joined Feyenoord from OGC Nice in 2023 and was made one of the club's top earners, but has struggled with injuries following a good debut season in Rotterdam, in which he scored 8 goals and provided 17 assists in 43 games.

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Following his debut season, Stengs played just 16 games for the club and was loaned out to Pisa during the 2025/26 season. In total, Stengs played 59 games for Feyenoord, scoring 9 goals and supplying 21 assists.

"Saying goodbye to Feyenoord is difficult, because I’ve felt embraced and at home here right from the start. From everyone at the club, right through to the fantastic supporters who are always there," Stengs said on the club website.

"The fact that, on my return this summer and after the first friendly, I was once again able to receive so much positive feedback from the supporters really meant a lot to me. To the supporters: thank you, you were brilliant."

Calvin Stengs' career statistics Flashscore

With the club, Stengs won the KNVB Beker in his first season and the Johan Cruyff Shield in his second.

"The fact that I’ve been able to win trophies here at Feyenoord is something I’ll continue to tell my children about with pride when they’re older. I don’t yet know what the future holds for me, but this decision we’ve made together is the best choice for now," he continued.

Stengs concluded his final message to the fans on an emotional note: "Being able to play football is the most important thing for me right now. I wish everyone all the best; I’ve enjoyed my time here and hope to see you all again one day."