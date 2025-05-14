PSV's Bosz focused on title: ‘We have to win’

PSV manager Peter Bosz said his side "only looks up" now that the Eredivisie title race is back on.

PSV beat Feyenoord 3-2 after Noa Lang's 99th-minute winner in Sunday's Eredivisie clash. After Ajax lost 3-0 to NEC Nijmegen hours later, the Eindhoven side had officially closed the gap to one point with two games to go.

"By the way, we had Barcelona on in the bus. I was happy with that," Bosz said on the press conference ahead of Wednesday's home game against Heracles Almelo. "Until half-time. And then that was switched to Ajax.

The standings at the top of the Eredivisie table Flashscore

"At the back of the bus, guys were watching on their phones, which was ahead of our TV signal. So we already got the goals because people were cheering at the back of the bus. You're not going to dampen that; I was cheering along.

Bosz did not hide the fact that he celebrated Ajax's loss and PSV's dramatic win. "Then I thought: a little cigar tastes good. And so does a little whisky. That makes sense. It was a bonkers afternoon."

'It's weird'

After previously having given up on the title following a 2-0 home loss to Ajax, Bosz got his confidence back, but knows he and his team are not where they want to be yet.

"It is weird, but we are now looking up. Because whichever way you look at it, we have come to a one-point distance (from Ajax), and of course, we are going full steam ahead. Our assignment against Heracles is very simple: we need to win. And then we still don't have it in our own hands."

Ajax and PSV will play their games simultaneously, along with all other Eredivisie games, as they'll kick off at 20.00 CET. "‘I don't need to be informed on the bench about the score. We have to win. That is a clear assignment, and we have to go all out for that; that is what the full focus has to be on."

PSV-Heracles Almelo kicks off at 20.00 CET.

