Ajax winger Oliver Edvardsen to miss end of the season with knee injury

Ajax winger Oliver Edvardsen will miss the end of the Eredivisie season after sustaining a knee injury in practice, manager Francesco Farioli confirmed.

Edvardsen, who joined Ajax in January from Go Ahead Eagles, picked up his first start in the home game against Sparta Rotterdam (1-1) on April 27th. 19-year-old Mika Godts was long favoured by Farioli before a string of disappointing performances led to Edvardsen getting the nod over the Belgian.

"He (Edvardsen) is struggling with a knee injury, and unfortunately, his season is over. It is not serious, but he will not play again this season," said Farioli during Ajax's press conference before Sunday's game against NEC Nijmegen.

Ajax could clinch their 37th Eredivisie title this weekend with a win over NEC if PSV lose away at third-placed Feyenoord.

Besides Edvardsen, Farioli shared more bad news about striker Brian Brobbey. The struggling forward, who has scored just four goals in the Eredivisie this campaign, is doubtful for the game against NEC. "He twisted his ankle. We hope he can recover in time for Sunday."

Goalkeeping questions

41-year-old goalkeeper Remko Pasveer is fit enough to play again, said Farioli. The experienced stopper sustained a groin injury in the UEFA Europa League game against Eintracht Frankfurt in March, after which Braga loanee Matheus earned his first starts in Amsterdam.

"He has been able to use the last two weeks to get more rhythm and test his groin further. I think it was a positive period," said Farioli.

The Italian manager is not sure whether Pasveer will get the nod over Matheus just yet. "For all players, there are difficulties when you come back from injury. I haven't decided yet, but he does put himself in a position to peak, but I also take into account what Matheus has meant."

Ajax and NEC Nijmegen kick off at 16.45 CET in the Johan Cruyff ArenA.