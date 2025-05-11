NEC beats Ajax in historic win as Eredivisie race heats up

NEC Nijmegen grabbed a historic 3-0 win against Ajax as the title race in the Eredivisie caught fire on Sunday.

With PSV beating Feyenoord in the 100th minute right before Ajax's game against NEC kicked off, any hopes of a possible championship celebration went flying out the window with PSV now just one point away from the league leaders.

Without striker Brian Brobbey, who wasn't fully fit after twisting his ankle, and Oliver Edvardsen, who's out for the season with a knee injury, Ajax started the game against NEC with their oldest starting lineup in history, with an average age of 29 years and 201 days. Wout Weghorst started as the striker, and Steven Berghuis got the nod over Mika Godts on the left wing.

Flashscore ratings for Ajax-NEC Orange Pictures, Orange Pics BV / Alamy / Profimedia

Manager Francesco Farioli's changes did not offer much relief from a disappointing two games - Ajax lost 4-0 to FC Utrecht before drawing 1-1 at home against Sparta Rotterdam - as the home side failed to create a clear-cut opportunity in the opening 30 minutes.

Poor defence from NEC's side gave Ajax a great opportunity, but Kenneth Taylor's header could not beat Robin Roefs.

Dismantling

Unable to overcome the setbacks of the past weeks, Ajax continued to disappoint mightily as the two sides headed into the break goalless.

NEC celebrate Brayann Pereira's 2-0 against Ajax Orange Pictures, Orange Pics BV / Alamy / Profimedia

Things went from bad to worse for Ajax as academy product Sontje Hansen drew first blood with a thunderous effort from distance, leaving the returned Remko Pasveer dead in his tracks and handing NEC the lead after 60 minutes.

Brayann Pereira threw salt into Ajax's wounds just seven minutes later after Sami Ouaissa couldn't convert on a one-on-one situation, but the French full-back was there to tap in the rebound.

Now facing a mammoth challenge to not drop any points in a heated title race, a disgruntled Farioli used up his last two substitutions to take off top goalscorer Kenneth Taylor and defensive stalwart Jorrel Hato.

It would not matter as Sami Ouaissa faked out Owen Wijndal and Kian Fitz-Jim in Ajax's penalty box before confidently firing the ball past Remko Pasveer's near post.

As many Ajax fans left the stadium far before the 90th minute, a beaten Ajax team limped towards the final whistle after a stunning game. NEC grabbed their first win in Amsterdam in their 44th meeting with the record champions, who'll have to recover quickly with their next game coming up next Wednesday against FC Groningen.