PSV pulls off huge comeback to defeat Feyenoord

PSV recovered from a terrible start in Rotterdam as the reigning champions beat Feyenoord 2-3 after a spectacular second-half turnaround, leaving Ajax unable to clinch the Eredivisie title on Sunday.

The meeting between the two Dutch giants was crucial in the Eredivisie title race, with PSV trailing Ajax by four points. If Feyenoord beat PSV and Ajax won their home game against NEC later on Sunday, the Amsterdam side would be crowned champions for the 37th time.

Ajax fans watch the game between Feyenoord and PSV from outside the Johan Cruyff ArenA ANP / ddp USA / Profimedia

An electric start in Rotterdam saw Feyenoord go up after just five minutes when Igor Paixao was launched by goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther, and the Brazilian chipped the ball over Walter Benitez to open the scoring early.

Just five minutes later, young right-back Givairo Read doubled Feyenoord's lead after a lightning-quick combination on the right side of the pitch and a nifty finish in the far corner.

A flailing PSV could not contain Feyenoord in the opening phase, prompting manager Peter Bosz to take struggling right-back Richard Ledezma off for Sergino Dest after just 27 minutes. The visitors continued to struggle after the intervention, but had a mountain to climb as they headed into the break two goals down.

Turnaround

Fresh out of the break, Feyenoord got a massive opportunity to go up 3-0 when Ayase Ueda broke free, but the Japanese striker could not aim his shot at Benitez's goal.

Red-hot Ivan Perisic did a couple of minutes later. The Feyenoord defence failed to clear the ball properly after a PSV attack, giving Luuk de Jong the chance to lay the ball off to a wide-open Ivan Perisic, who fired the ball into the top corner to reduce Feyenoord's lead to just one goal with 40 minutes of the second half to go.

Feyenoord hardly created any chances following Ueda's miss and thus gave PSV all the opportunity to even out the score. Shots from Luuk de Jong, Malik Tillman, and Perisic all failed to beat Timon Wellenreuther, and a nervy final 20 minutes commenced in Rotterdam.

And it were PSV who pounced and finally scored the equaliser when Noa Lang fired a ball at Wellenreuther's near post, beating the German to level the game in the 73rd minute.

Igor Paixao struggled to make an impact in the second half ANP, ANP / Alamy / Profimedia

Miracle of Rotterdam

PSV completely turned the tables after the break and put Feyenoord, who took PSV's role as the flailing side, on the back-foot throughout the second half.

A fast breakout had PSV rush on Feyenoord's goal with four players, but the chance to take their first lead of the day was squandered as Noa Lang smashed his effort right at Wellenreuther.

Feyenoord were reduced to ten men in the 90th minute when goalscorer Givairo Read took down Noa Lang as the last man, leaving Feyenoord to play a final uphill battle in the five minutes of injury time. PSV thought they'd done the unthinkable three minutes into stoppage time, but Malik Tillman's goal was ruled out for offside.

But as time expired in Rotterdam, Noa Lang fired PSV in front in the 100th minute, converting on a nifty Mauro Junior cross to beat Feyenoord at the death.

PSV's win in Rotterdam meant the Eindhoven side have guaranteed a spot in next year's UEFA CHampions League league phase, and that Ajax will not be able to clinch the Eredivisie championship on Sunday with a win against NEC.

PSV, who've cut Ajax's lead to one point, meet Heracles Almelo in Eindhoven on Wednesday.