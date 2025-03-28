PSV manager Peter Bosz says losing not an option against Ajax

PSV manager Peter Bosz called it PSV's 'duty' to beat Ajax this Sunday as the Eindhoven team are fighting to win their second straight Eredivisie title.

PSV are six points behind Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie and face the league leaders this Sunday in Eindhoven. Manager Peter Bosz, unlike Ajax manager Francesco Farioli, refused to downplay the importance of Sunday's match.

Advertisement Advertisement

"We are duty-bound to win," said Bosz. "We have to win. If we lose, we will be nine points behind, and a draw will do us little good. I think we should win this match in front of our own crowd. Then we will put the pressure fully on Ajax.

"You can taste the sharpness at the training sessions, the quality is very high. I am looking forward to Sunday. We are playing in front of our own crowd. If we make that an extra player, that could also be an advantage."

PSV manager Peter Bosz during the game between Ajax and PSV earlier this season Hollandse Hoogte / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Bosz worked for Ajax during the 2016-17 season and reached the UEFA Europa League final that season, but the 61-year-old doesn't see Ajax play a style of football this season that he particularly likes.

"But it's not for me to say much about that," Bosz proclaimed. "They often win, even if it is with a minimal difference. You shouldn't have deep lows at the top.

"They play at a constant level, which is clever. That's why they are at the top. We put ourselves in this bad position. Now we have to catch up. We are doing everything we can to do that."

Tuberculosis

PSV were hit with a tuberculosis infection earlier this week when Spanish forward Lucas Perez returned a positive test. "I was called by the doctor. Then you are shocked. You think about that boy, terrible. It's been a big topic for a few days, but fortunately now it's back to football."

However, positive news soon reached Eindhoven again, as American star Malik Tillman was deemed fit enough to play against Ajax. The midfielder sustained an injury that kept him sidelined for the better part of three months, but he will feature again this Sunday.

"He feels good. He can start, but I am not saying if that will happen. We cannot expect him and the only just recovered Sergiño Dest to immediately play at the high level they reached before."