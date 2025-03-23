Ajax veteran Henderson determined to make most of new England chance

Ajax veteran Jordan Henderson is determined to make the most of this new chance with the England squad.

The former Liverpool and England captain is back after being snubbed for the Euros by coach Thomas Tuchel's predecessor Gareth Southgate.

“I felt I'd played a part in the qualifying campaign because I was in every squad right up until the Euros,” said Henderson.

“I was watching on the telly and it was hard - but all I wanted was the lads to do well and win. I had a good feeling that we were going to win, so I needed to be there to see it.

“I didn't know until late doors whether I could go because of training with Ajax. Then, when I found out I could go, there were no flights, so I looked at how far it was and hired a van for me and the family.

“I think it was like six or seven hours. When we needed the toilet or popped into garages, it was quite funny to see some of the fans. Obviously I would have rather been with the team. But I just needed to be there. I wanted to be there. Unfortunately it didn't work out.”

On his recall by Tuchel, the midfielder also said: “I think everybody knows how much it means to me to play for my country, so to be back means an awful lot. I am very grateful for the opportunity.

“If I thought I wouldn’t play for England again I would have retired. Obviously I was disappointed about the Euros, but I still feel physically fit, still feel good, and I was never going to shut that door. Deep inside, I always wanted to come back. I kept my head down, kept working hard, kept doing the right things and I’ve had a good season this year with Ajax and thankfully I got the opportunity to come back.

“From my first cap up until now, anyone who sees me on the football pitch representing my country can see my commitment to England. I’ve always wanted to represent England, I’ve always wanted to give absolutely everything every time I’ve been here - and that will never change. I’m just delighted to be back."