PSV hit with tuberculosis infection days before Ajax clash

PSV's Lucas Perez has contracted tuberculosis and will remain in quarantine

Reigning Eredivisie champions PSV have been hit with an active tuberculosis infection in the senior squad, the club announced.

The identity of the previously unknown player has been revealed as Lucas Perez by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. The former Arsenal striker joined PSV in February on a free transfer to fill in for the injured striker Ricardo Pepi. The Spanish 37-year-old will have to remain in quarantine for the next three weeks.

In accordance with Dutch privacy law, PSV will officially keep the identity of the player anonymous.

Perez is doing well under the circumstances, the club said in a statement. The local public health services (GGD) have been alerted to the situation, and the GGD, the club's medical staff, and the assigned pulmonologist have taken all necessary measures to prevent a further outbreak.

The club said there are no signs of any further infections.

PSV play league leaders Ajax on Sunday, March 30th, in a heated battle for the title. PSV are 6 points behind Ajax with eight games remaining.