Tribal Football
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Guinness World Record plaque
Southampton accept Ramsdale departure
Dorgu changes name on Man Utd teamsheet due to family heritage and religion
SHOCKER! Chelsea face massive penalty fee to send Sancho back to Man Utd

PSV hit with tuberculosis infection days before Ajax clash

Paul Winters
PSV's Lucas Perez has contracted tuberculosis and will remain in quarantine
PSV's Lucas Perez has contracted tuberculosis and will remain in quarantineEYE4images/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
Reigning Eredivisie champions PSV have been hit with an active tuberculosis infection in the senior squad, the club announced.

The identity of the previously unknown player has been revealed as Lucas Perez by the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. The former Arsenal striker joined PSV in February on a free transfer to fill in for the injured striker Ricardo Pepi. The Spanish 37-year-old will have to remain in quarantine for the next three weeks.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In accordance with Dutch privacy law, PSV will officially keep the identity of the player anonymous.

Perez is doing well under the circumstances, the club said in a statement. The local public health services (GGD) have been alerted to the situation, and the GGD, the club's medical staff, and the assigned pulmonologist have taken all necessary measures to prevent a further outbreak.

The club said there are no signs of any further infections.

PSV play league leaders Ajax on Sunday, March 30th, in a heated battle for the title. PSV are 6 points behind Ajax with eight games remaining.

Mentions
EredivisiePSVAjaxPerez Lucas
Related Articles
Ajax veteran Henderson determined to make most of new England chance
Ajax coach Farioli: We were all emotional about Henderson's England recall
Europe's biggest clubs rally to support Liverpool captain Van Dijk's first junior tournament