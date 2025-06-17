Tribal Football
PSV keeper Benitez passes Palace medical

Paul Vegas
Crystal Palace are wrapping up a deal for PSV Eindhoven goalkeeper Walter Benitez.

Benitez is set to join Palace as his contract at PSV runs down this month.

Argentina international Benitez has completed a medical and is now set to put pen to paper on an Eagles contract.

Benitez, 32, helped PSV win the Eredivisie title last season, beating Ajax to the trophy by a point.

He will join Palace to initially act as cover for current No1 Dean Henderson.

