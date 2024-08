PSV, Feyenoord, Ajax chasing ex-Arsenal fullback Cedric

Released Arsenal fullback Cedric Soares is in talks to move to the Eredivisie.

Released by the Gunners this summer, Cedric remains a free agent.

Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven are all in contact with Cedric's management team as he weighs up his next move.

Brazil has also emerged as an option, where Botafogo and Flamengo have been in talks.

Cedric is now under serious consideration at PSV as they seek a new fullback signing.