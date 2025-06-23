PSV offered Brighton wonderkid Evan Ferguson

PSV have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Brighton wonderkid Evan Ferguson following his frustrating loan spell with West Ham.

After bursting onto the scene with the South Coast club back in 2022-23, the 20-year-old has struggled for consistent game time and form.

Ferguson spent the second half of last season on loan with Premier League strugglers West Ham but failed to score a single goal in his eight games across all competitions.

Now, according to Football Insider, Brighton are open to letting Ferguson join the Dutch giants on a season long loan in a bid to revive his career.

The report adds that the Premier League side are open to letting him go on a permanent basis but would prefer a loan due to his high potential.