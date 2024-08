Man City sending Kayky to Sparta Rotterdam

Manchester City are sending midfielder Kayky to Holland.

Now 21, the young Brazilian is set to join Sparta Rotterdam on a season-long loan.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Brazilian winger Kayky will be in the Netherlands on Sunday to attend Sparta Rotterdam game.

"He’s gonna sign the contract after medical next Monday as new Sparta Rotterdam player from Man City.

"Understand it’s gonna be loan deal, NO buy option clause included.

"Done."