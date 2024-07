Man City, Anderlecht eyeing free agent Misehouy

Manchester City are eyeing free agent Gabriel Misehouy.

The teen has become available after coming off contract at Ajax.

Voetbal24 says both City and Anderlecht are in contact with the youngster.

The attacking midfielder's personal demands at Ajax turned off the Dutch club's management team, despite his talent.

Now Misehouy is fielding interest from City and Anderlecht as he considers his next move.