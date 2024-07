Ajax accept Ten Rouwelaar's wish for Man Utd move

Jelle ten Rouwelaar is ready to leave Ajax for Manchester United.

The Ajax goalkeeper coach has agreed to join Erik ten Hag's staff at United, says De Telegraaf.

United will pay around €100,000 to Ajax for Ten Rouwelaar.

The former Burnley and Anderlecht keeper coach only joined Ajax at the end of last season, but found Ten Hag's offer too good to refuse.

For their part, Ajax won't stand in Ten Rouwelaar's way.