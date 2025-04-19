Leicester manager Van Nistelrooy: What impressed me most about Salah

Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy: What impressed me most about Salah

Leicester City boss Ruud van Nistelrooy admits he's been impressed by Mohamed Salah this season.

Leicester face Salah and Liverpool on Sunday.

Dutch centre-forward great Van Nistelrooy said: “Salah’s form has been a huge factor in them achieving their goals and where they are now.

"He’s a winger. Scoring 27 and assisting so many is a remarkable feat, but it’s his consistency that has impressed me most.

“I say that, but he’s been doing this now at this level for the past decade. His levels of fitness, it’s elite standards. You can see that and he’s proving it every week.”

On Arne Slot, Van Nistelrooy added: “As a fellow manager - and I know him personally as well - it’s a hell of an achievement if they win the league in his first season.”