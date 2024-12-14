Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Juventus plan swap offer for Feyenoord defender Hancko
Juventus are eyeing Feyenoord defender David Hancko.

The Bianconeri are in the market for a new centre-half and TMW says Hancko is high on their shortlist.

Juve know they will have to find around €35m next month to convince Feyenoord to sell.

The Rotterdammers rejected a €30m offer from Atletico Madrid for Hancko last summer.

Juve are considering a cash-plus-player proposal for Hancko, which would involve Facundo Gonzalez signing permanently for Feyenoord. The Uruguayan is currently on-loan at the Eredivisie outfit.

 

