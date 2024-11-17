Hungary assistant coach Szalai breaks silence after Holland collapse

Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai says he's okay after last night's medical emergency.

Hungary's Nations League tie with Holland was suspended for ten minutes as Szalai was treated after collapsing from the bench.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Real Madrid striker has posted to social media this morning: "Thanks for all the messages and affection, now I'm fine."

The Hungarian Federation have also thanked the Holland medical staff for their assistance: "We would like to thank everyone involved in last night's events for their extreme kindness and professionalism which made us feel that Ádám was treated in the best possible way! Thank you very much."