Tribal Football
Most Read
Prem clubs alerted as Osimhen contract carries TWO buyout clauses
Man Utd confirm five of Amorim's assistants
Man Utd boss Amorim has message for young players
Man Utd striker Obi-Martin scores for Denmark U18

Hungary assistant coach Szalai breaks silence after Holland collapse

Paul Vegas
Hungary assistant coach Szalai breaks silence after Holland collapse
Hungary assistant coach Szalai breaks silence after Holland collapseTribalfootball
Hungary assistant coach Adam Szalai says he's okay after last night's medical emergency.

Hungary's Nations League tie with Holland was suspended for ten minutes as Szalai was treated after collapsing from the bench.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The former Real Madrid striker has posted to social media this morning: "Thanks for all the messages and affection, now I'm fine."

The Hungarian Federation have also thanked the Holland medical staff for their assistance: "We would like to thank everyone involved in last night's events for their extreme kindness and professionalism which made us feel that Ádám was treated in the best possible way! Thank you very much."

Mentions
EredivisieSzalai AdamReal Madrid
Related Articles
Heerenveen coach Van Persie: Arsenal fans haven't forgiven me
Ex-Palace fullback Van Aanholt explains Sparta Rotterdam move
REVEALED: Ex-Liverpool captain Henderson transforming culture at Ajax