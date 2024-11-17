REVEALED: Ex-Liverpool captain Henderson transforming culture at Ajax

Liverpool hero Jordan Henderson is having a huge effect on the culture at Ajax.

That's according to local journalist, Lentin Goodijk, when speaking on ZSM VI.

"Especially outside the field, for which he was also signed, he is really important," says Goodijk, who draws a parallel with former Ajax star Dusan Tadic. "It is important in the entire development of Ajax back to a top sport culture, with the lifestyle for football. What Dusan Tadic actually chased at Ajax for a long time, guarding that culture, that's what Henderson is now for.

"You notice it has an effect. I have already spoken to a number of players who say: ‘Jordan Henderson came to me. He entered the pool after the game and asked: are you coming?'"

"Now they are sitting there with as a club after every Thursday evening game.

“The sauna is full again. (Kian) Fitz-Jim also said that, for example, that Henderson had approached him around midnight and said he was going to De Toekomst. ”

"Henderson now has the keys to De Toekomst, opens doors there and enters the pool. Then Brian Brobbey, Youri Baas and Fitz-Jim will go with him. That is a nice effect, that players are more emphatically busy with their recovery, more is lived for the sport and that professionalism is improved. That is something Ajax had to take enormous steps in."