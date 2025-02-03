Henderson's furious conversation with Dutch journalist revealed after Ajax controversy

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson clashed with a journalist who questioned him about his nearly transfer to Monaco. 

The midfielder played the full 90 minutes and captained the side in their 2-1 victory over Feyenoord on Sunday. 

Despite signing with Ajax just a year ago, he reportedly pushed for a free transfer to Monaco, even threatening to stop playing. 

The Dutch journalist began: "Can you say why you wanted to make a transfer to Monaco?" To which Henderson replied: "Based on what?" A back and forth then developed between the duo, which Mirror Football will now lay out in a transcript. 

Journalist: "The coach has just told us you wanted to go to Monaco." 

Henderson: "The coach has told you I wanted to go to Monaco?" 

J: "Yes because you had a big offer." 

H: "Because I had a big offer? That's not true." 

J: "That's not true?" 

H: "Yeah." 

J: "Did Ajax tell you they wanted to sell you?" 

H: "Did Ajax say they wanted to sell us? Well they were negotiating so I'd imagine they did yeah." 

J: They were negotiating with Monaco? 

H: "For a fee yeah." 

J: Did you want a free transfer? 

H: "No, no, they were negotiating a fee. But again, it's not about the details, I'm not giving you details. I know the truth, I know what happened, I'm not here to give you details. I'm just here to tell you from my side." 

J: "You're saying it's not true, can you give details on your negotiation with Ajax?" 

H: "No. I don't need to. You can though, it sounds like you can anyway. It was untrue." 

J: "What was untrue?" 

H: "Ninety-nine percent of it." 

J: "Yeah but what, give an example?" 

H: "What part, the bit before the game or the bit after?" 

J: How did he (Ajax boss Francesco Farioli) convince you to stay?" 

H: "It wasn't him. And he didn't need to convince us." 

J: "Who convinced you to stay?" 

H: "Nobody convinced us. Again you're going into detail, it's not about the detail." 

J: "You know the details, give us the details, if you tell us it's not true." 

H: "No, no, no. I don't need to. I don't need to sit here and defend. Because of my behaviour, in what way?" 

J: "Because of you not being a captain on Thursday. Not celebrating the second goal." 

H: "But you don't know the information. I've just explained this." 

J: "Not thanking the crowd?" 

H: "I clapped the crowd. I clapped the crowd when I went off." 

