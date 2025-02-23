Heerenveen frustrated with Van Persie over Feyenoord move

Heerenveen are upset with Robin van Persie's decision to leave for Feyenoord.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker has been named new coach of Feyenoord today. It marks a return to the Rotterdammers for Van Persie.

The general manager of Heerenveen, Ferry de Haan, is annoyed at losing van Persie.

"He told us he didn't want to miss this opportunity. Of course we understand that well, but the timing is very inconvenient.

"We started a new adventure (in the summer of 2024) And we would have liked to have the season out together.

"We wish him all the best of luck."

Assistant coach Brian Pinas and video analyst Yöri Bosschaart also switch to Feyenoord with Van Persie.

Henk Brugge becomes caretaker coach at Heerenveen.