Tribal Football
Most Read
Miranda: Barcelona and Las Palmas can be proud of Pedri
Man Utd watching as Marseille set Greenwood price
Pederol: Guardiola wants to leave Man City; renewing was 'involuntary'
Gasperini drops contract shock on Atalanta

Heerenveen frustrated with Van Persie over Feyenoord move

Paul Vegas
Heerenveen frustrated with Van Persie over Feyenoord move
Heerenveen frustrated with Van Persie over Feyenoord moveTribalfootball
Heerenveen are upset with Robin van Persie's decision to leave for Feyenoord.

The former Arsenal and Manchester United striker has been named new coach of Feyenoord today. It marks a return to the Rotterdammers for Van Persie.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The general manager of Heerenveen, Ferry de Haan, is annoyed at losing van Persie.

"He told us he didn't want to miss this opportunity. Of course we understand that well, but the timing is very inconvenient. 

"We started a new adventure (in the summer of 2024) And we would have liked to have the season out together.

"We wish him all the best of luck."

Assistant coach Brian Pinas and video analyst Yöri Bosschaart also switch to Feyenoord with Van Persie.

Henk Brugge becomes caretaker coach at Heerenveen.

Mentions
Eredivisievan Persie RobinFeyenoordHeerenveenArsenalManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Van Persie is set to become Feyenoord's new manager in potential Arsenal reunion
Feyenoord chase Van Persie and ex-Man Utd coach after Priske's departure last week
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool to sell Nunez, Alisson; Sane wanted by Barcelona, Spurs; MLS and Ten Hag