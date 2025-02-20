Van Persie is set to become Feyenoord's new manager in potential Arsenal reunion

Former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie is set to become the new head coach of Feyenoord this week which means an Arsenal reunion could be on the cards.

The Dutchman is currently in charge of Heerenveen and is close to being appointed by Feyenoord as their new head coach. Reports suggest the deal will be completed over the next few days which means Feyenoord will have to pay compensation to their Eredivisie rivals to release him from his contract.

Feyenoord's Champions League knockout phase playoff victory against AC Milan means they progress to the next round where they could potentially face the Gunners in the last-16. The draw is made on Friday and the former striker who scored 132 goals for the club may return to the Emirates which may bring mixed emotions amongst the fans.

This is due to his controversial move to Manchester United in 2012 which for many fans was unforgivable. Van Persie would also face his old teammate and now Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta who has stated before what a great coach he would be in the future.

“He was a good player,” he said of Arteta to Stats Perform News. “He was always fit, he connected play, he got his goals. He was good.

“As a coach I do think he has the potential to become great. I said that even after watching the first couple of training sessions, or bits of it.

“The way he comes across in the media, the way he makes his team play. It's very promising, very positive.”