Feyenoord chase Van Persie and ex-Man Utd coach after Priske's departure last week

Zack Oaten
Feyenoord are trying to bring Robin van Persie back to the club this week after head coach Brian Priske agreed to part ways with the Dutch side.

Priske, who succeeded Liverpool's Arne Slot, was sacked just two days before Feyenoord's two-legged Champions League play-off clash against AC Milan. The club stated that “inconsistent results and a lack of chemistry” were the main reasons for his mutual decision to leave. 

Van Persie is currently in charge of Heerenveen, who are ninth in the Eredivisie, having previously trained Feyenoord's U19 side last season. Feyenoord will have to agree a compensation package with Heerenveen and formal negotiations are reportedly to begin very soon. 

Erik ten Hag's former Manchester United assistant Rene Hake is also on their shopping list but that does not mean Feyenoord coaches Etienne Reijnen and John de Wolf will leave the side meaning Van Persie will have a plethora of coaching talent to help him transition to the club. 

Shakhtar boss Marino Pusic and Mark van Bommel have also been linked with the vacancy but after Van Persie’s success with the youth side he is considered to be the frontrunner. Feyenoord are currently fourth in the Eredivisie standings despite impressing in Europe this season but could re-enter the title race under the former striker who has performed well as a manager since retiring as a player in 2019. 

