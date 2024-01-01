Tribal Football
Go Ahead Eagles ready to release coach Hake to Man Utd
Go Ahead Eagles are ready to release coach Rene Hake to Manchester United.

Hake has agreed contract terms with United and will join the backroom staff of manager Erik ten Hag.

Voetbalzone says Go Ahead Eagles are just waiting on an email from United to confirm that they will meet Hake's compensation fee.

The Eredivisie outfit will be due "a couple of million" euros for their head coach.

Go Ahead Eagles are now keen to see the deal closed so they can focus on finding a replacement before the start of preseason. 

