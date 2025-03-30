Francesco Farioli speaks to Ajax fans during spectacular homecoming

After Ajax fans joyously waited for the Ajax staff and players to arrive in Amsterdam after Sunday's win over PSV, manager Francesco Farioli spoke to the present fans.

Ajax beat PSV 2-0 in what could be the deciding match in the title race. The Amsterdam side now have a 9-point lead over PSV with seven games remaining - no team in Eredivisie history have ever given away this big of a lead with seven games to go.

Advertisement Advertisement

Back in Amsterdam, Ajax fans eagerly waited to welcome the players and staff back after their latest famous win. After a reception with fireworks and flares, manager Francesco Farioli spoke to the crowd.

"Thank you all so much for the support since the beginning of the season. Seven games! Seven battles! It is not done yet. In the end, all together!"

35-year-old Farioli took control of Ajax before the current season. The former Nice and Alanyaspor manager took over after the team finished fifth, 35 points behind champions PSV, and in the lowest position since the turn of the century.

If Ajax win the title this season, it will be their first since Erik ten Hag's departure in the Summer of 2022.