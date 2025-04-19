Tribal Football
Most Read
Portugal chiefs make contact with Fenerbahce coach Mourinho
RB Leipzig reveal Sesko asking price amid Premier League interest
Van der Vaart on Real Madrid defender Rudiger: A bit of an idiot!
Inter Milan suffer major injury blow ahead of Barcelona Champions League clash

Forest, Monaco preparing move for Feyenoord dazzler Hadj Moussa

Paul Vegas
Forest, Monaco preparing move for Feyenoord dazzler Hadj Moussa
Forest, Monaco preparing move for Feyenoord dazzler Hadj MoussaČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Box to Box Pictures/Yannick Verhoeven
Feyenoord attacker Anis Hadj Moussa is being tracked by Nottingham Forest.

L'Equipe says Forest and AS Monaco are interested in Hadj Moussa, who enjoyed an impressive Champions League campaign this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Forest see Hadj Moussa as a potential replacement for Morgan Gibbs-White, while Monaco are preparing to lose Maghnes Akliouche.

Hadj Moussa was acquired from Patro Eisden, of Belgium, last summer for €3m, after the winger had made a splash at Vitesse. while on-loan. Feyenoord will seek to sell for at least €12m.

This season, Hadj Moussa has scored six Eredivisie goals so far this season and provided two assists in the Eredivisie. In the Champions League, he has scored three goals and provided one assist.

 

Mentions
EredivisiePremier LeagueHadj Moussa AnisGibbs-White MorganNottinghamFeyenoordMonacoVitesse
Related Articles
Man City ace Foden key to move for Forest star Gibbs-White
Man City in pole position to secure Morgan Gibbs-White signing
Forest demand £100M for Gibbs-White as Man City and Liverpool interest grows