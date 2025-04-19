Forest, Monaco preparing move for Feyenoord dazzler Hadj Moussa

Feyenoord attacker Anis Hadj Moussa is being tracked by Nottingham Forest.

L'Equipe says Forest and AS Monaco are interested in Hadj Moussa, who enjoyed an impressive Champions League campaign this season.

Forest see Hadj Moussa as a potential replacement for Morgan Gibbs-White, while Monaco are preparing to lose Maghnes Akliouche.

Hadj Moussa was acquired from Patro Eisden, of Belgium, last summer for €3m, after the winger had made a splash at Vitesse. while on-loan. Feyenoord will seek to sell for at least €12m.

This season, Hadj Moussa has scored six Eredivisie goals so far this season and provided two assists in the Eredivisie. In the Champions League, he has scored three goals and provided one assist.