Feyenoord win puts RKC Waalwijk on verge of relegation

Feyenoord bid a club legend farewell with a deserved 2-0 win over relegation-threatened RKC Waalwijk on Wednesday.

With the third spot as good as secured, Feyenoord took Wednesday's game against RKC as an opportunity to commemorate the German bombardment of the city in 1940, wearing their third kit and unveiling a giant banner in the stands in memory of the 800 victims and impact on the city.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wednesday's game in Rotterdam also marked the end of an era for stadium speaker Peter Houtman. Following the worsening state of his Alzheimer's disease, he will leave the club after 30 years of service.

Feyenoord stadium speaker Peter Houtman (middle) bids farewell to the Feyenoord fans Box to Box pictures, box to box pictures / Alamy / Profimedia

Feyenoord dominated the first half against relegation-threatened RKC Waalwijk, who'd be sure to go down with a loss. Igor Paixao, Givairo Read, Calvin Stengs, and Anis Hadj Moussa all got close to the opener, but could not get Feyenoord in front in the first 40 minutes.

Igor Paixao, candidate for this year's Eredivisie Player of the Year award, broke the deadlock in the fourth minute of added time when Hadj Moussa's measured cross reached Paixao and the Brazilian only had to head it towards goal.

Unable to put the same amount of Pressure on RKC as in the first half, Feyenoord's first big chance of the second half ended up in Ayase Ueda doubling the lead with a calm finish.

After a round of applause for Houtman in the 73rd minute, Feyenoord cruised towards the final whistle and a 2-0 win over RKC Waalwijk, who saw their chances of survival dwindle with 16th-placed Willem II three points off, but with a far superior goal difference.

Feyenoord secured the third spot in the Eredivisie with Wednesday's win and qualified for the UEFA Champions League's qualifying rounds. They will meet Robin van Persie's former employers, sc Heerenveen, in their final game of the Eredivisie season on Sunday.

View all the match statistics on Flashscore.