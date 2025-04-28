Slot's former club Feyenoord send classy message as Liverpool win Premier League title

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Slot's former club Feyenoord send classy message as Liverpool win Premier League titleLi Ying / Xinhua News / Profimedia
Liverpool head coach Arne Slot's former club Feyenoord have posted a classy message as the Reds claim their 20th league title.

Slot became the fifth head coach in history to win the league in his first season after leaving the Eredivisie and also became the first Dutch manager to win the Premier League as Liverpool thrashed Tottenham 5-1 despite only needing a draw. 

Despite leaving the club at the end of last season, Slot’s former side clearly still admire him and have a level of respect that is rarely seen at the top level of football. In a post on X, the official Feyenoord account posted: 

"First ever (Dutch) manager to win the @PremierLeague. Congrats from us all boss," accompanied by a picture of Slot with his arms aloft with the words, 'Premier League Champion'. 

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day, Slot was emotional after securing the title which he says is down to former manager Jurgen Klopp who played a part in luring him away from Feyenoord last season.

"I am 99.9% sure that if I pick up my phone there will be a message from Jurgen. 

"So many moments in the season the two of us have had contact. I think he showed last season what a wonderful human being he is by introducing me. 

"But what mattered most is the team he left behind that was able to win the trophy." 

