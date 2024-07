Feyenoord goalkeeper Bijlow cools Arsenal, Liverpool rumours

Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow is going cold on a move to England.

Bijlow has been linked with Arsenal and Liverpool this summer, but he admits he favours leaving Feyenoord only for a No1 spot.

He told ESPN: "Good question. At this moment I want to be the first goalkeeper everywhere.

"You have to look at the situation of that club. If a goalkeeper runs out of contract, things are different.

"Right now I want to play (as first-choice) goalkeeper for a full season.”