Man Utd, Arsenal linked with Feyenoord goalkeeper Bijlow

Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow would accept a move to a top Premier League club.

The Standard is claiming that even if he is brought in as second choice, Bijlow would go to Arsenal or Manchester United.

Both clubs may have an eye on bringing in a quality, young no.2 to serve as understudy.

Arsenal are likely to sell Aaron Ramsdale, who filled that role behind David Raya last term.

United do have Altay Bayindir, but the Turk may want to leave for regular game time.

Dan Bentley of Wolves is another target for Arsenal, but he is seen as a third choice keeper.