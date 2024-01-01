Liverpool, Arsenal sound out Ajax for Hato

Liverpool and Arsenal have expressed interest in Ajax defender Jorrel Hato.

However, after initial enquiries, both Premier League giants have pulled back in recent days.

Advertisement Advertisement

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs, of CBS, reported to Forest Fan TV: "Liverpool do want a centre-back in that position (left-sided) and it would be a surprise if the window shuts and they don’t get one.

"They would have loved to bring in Jorrel Hato from Ajax very early in the window and Arsenal were looking at him, too.

“But Liverpool never advanced that, it was one of those links that never materialised because they felt like the player would stay at Ajax. Then Arsenal were more serious and again they felt exactly the same thing."