Ex-Tottenham starlet Parrott says he tries to "block the noise out" from the media

Tottenham starlet Parrott says he tries to "block the noise out" from the media

Former Tottenham youngster Troy Parrott has spoken about living up to the hype from his youth days.

The 22-year-old Republic of Ireland forward is now playing at AZ Alkmaar in the Eredivisie.

Having netted four goals in one match recently, after impressing on loan at Excelsior last term, he is ready to shine for his country as well.

"When I was a bit younger, I'll tell the truth, it used to get to me a bit," Parrott told reporters.

He added: "Just trying to live up to the hype in a way at such a young age where it was never going to happen that early, football's never so easy. It was more about growing up a bit and trying to block the noise out.

"It (the hype) was a lot with the media. There weren't people around me from within. I obviously knew I had talent. How good I was I don't know. I didn't get many games to try and show that."