Slot eager for Liverpool to go for Feyenoord ace Moussa

Action Plus
Liverpool manager Arne Slot is reportedly interested in signing Anis Hadj Moussa from Feyenoord. 

According to Foot Mercato, both Liverpool and Lille have shown concrete interest in the Algerian forward. 

Moussa joined Feyenoord after Slot's departure to Anfield in the summer, and the Dutch club is keen to retain him for now. 

The 22-year-old has impressed this season, attracting attention from several top clubs. 

Liverpool sees Moussa as a valuable addition to their attacking options, especially if they sell one or two of their fringe players.

