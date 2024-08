DONE DEAL: Man City send Kayky to Sparta Rotterdam

Manchester City forward Kayky is heading out on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has been with City since arriving from Fluminense in April 2021.

He did feature in the Premier League and the FA Cup in 2021-2022, but has not since played for their first team.

Now he is heading to Dutch top-flight club Sparta Rotterdam on a season-long loan deal.

Kayky has spent time at Portuguese club Pacos de Ferreira and Bahia in Brazil.