Kaoru Mitoma wants Brighton stay despite interest

Kaoru Mitoma is reportedly hoping to extend his stay with Brighton and snub any potential offers from fellow Premier League sides or abroad.

The 28-year-old enjoyed his most prolific season in a Brighton shirt under Fabian Hurzeler last season, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists in his 41 games.

As a result, he has been heavily linked with a move away, with several reported suggesting Bayern Munich, Arsenal, and some Saudi Pro League clubs interested.

According to Sky Sports, the Japan international has no interest in such a move and would prefer to expend his stay on the South Coast.

Mitoma’s current deal with Brighton is set to expire in the summer of 2027 and the club are keen on rewarding his fine performances with a new deal.