Cambuur decimate Willem II as last-gasp goal saves Utrecht

Round 10 of the Eredivisie is underway, and ahead of the massive clash between PSV and Feyenoord on Sunday, Cambuur made their presence known on Saturday's slate of games.

Friday, October 24th

Go Ahead Eagles bounced back from a painful 4-1 derby defeat to PEC Zwolle with a 3-2 home win on Friday night.

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Eagles star Soren Tengstedt continued his fantastic form, scoring in his fifth home game in a row and doubling the lead in the same half. Telstar's Tyrone Owusu cut the hosts' lead to one when confusion in the Eagles defence earned him a clean shot at an empty net, but Evert Linthorst got to the rescue, heading in a corner to restore the two-goal lead with 25 minutes to go.

A late goal from Sem Valk cut the lead back to one, but it was a goal for the statistics as Go Ahead Eagles victored in Deventer.

Saturday, October 25th

PEC Zwolle went unbeaten for the second game in a row, but missed out on the full three points after Sem van Duijn earned FC Utrecht a point in added time.

A wasteful FC Utrecht saw Yoann Cathline miss several chances and the defence give up few chances, but one was enough for PEC, who sliced through Utrecht's midfield and backline and earned the lead in the 72nd minute.

PEC were ready to take another win back home after last week's derby win, but Sem van Duijn salvaged a late point for Utrecht, firing home in the first minute of added time.

Key match stats and events Flashscore

Promoted Cambuur continue to make big strides in the Eredivisie, staying unbeaten for the sixth consecutive game as fellow promoted side Willem II were dismantled in a 6-1 drubbing.

Cambuur dominated the first half, with Nicolas Binder opening the scoring by beating Thomas Didillon-Hodl to the ball, Ilyes Hamache chipping it over his compatriot, and Ismael Baouf's header sailing over the goalkeeper to give Cambuur a shock 3-0 lead inside the opening 20 minutes.

Binder added a second in the 58th minute before Didillon-Hodl, in his first game back from injury, made an egregious error by coming out and trying to control the wet ball under his foot. Instead, he put it at Rafik El Arguioui's feet, who simply passed it into an empty net to make it 5-0 just after the hour.

Anass Zarrouk finally put the hosts on the board with minutes remaining, but the poisoned chalice had more left in it as Jason Ceka made it 6-1 to Cambuur with a rocket from distance.

Heerenveen continued to ride their winning wave in a storm-tormented The Hague, where ADO were beaten 3-2.

With Heerenveen struggling to clear the ball as the wind blew it back into their own half, Danish starlet Jacob Trenskow handed the visitors the lead with a finish from close range midway through the first half, before Ringo Meerveld doubled the Frisian lead minutes into the second half.

Nigel Thomas, not the wind, blew the contest wide open again five minutes later, but Trenskow soon restored Heerenveen's two-goal lead.

Key match stats and events Flashscore

Nigel Thomas added a second to his successful cameo when Bernt Klaverboer and the Heerenveen defence misjudged a low cross from Evan Rottier, allowing Thomas to tap it in. It wasn't enough to spark a late surge, however, as Heerenveen took home all three points in a rain-spoiled evening game in The Hague.