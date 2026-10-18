Eredivisie roundup: PEC bag derby win, AZ drop points, and Ajax return to winning ways

Round 9 of the Dutch Eredivisie saw the league leaders take a leap after more rivals dropped points on Sunday, while PEC Zwolle rebounded from their manager's sacking with a marquee win.

After two draws and Thursday's loss to Hajduk Split, Ajax returned to winning ways with a 5-2 win over FC Groningen at the Euroborg.

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Catch up on Ajax's first win since September 15th by reading our full match report HERE.

Less than a week after the sacking of manager Henry van der Vegt, PEC Zwolle claimed a memorable 4-1 derby win over Go Ahead Eagles.

The visitors from Deventer started on the front foot after Stefan Sigurdarsson profited from a mistake by PEC goalkeeper Jesper Schendelaar. The Eagles' lead lasted until after half-time, when Sydney van Hooijdonk fired in a beauty from distance.

10 minutes later, teammate Thijs Oosting, son of Eagles manager Joseph Oosting, outdid Van Hooijdonk when the winger launched a missile that left Kjetil Haug helpless. Oosting scored his second of the afternoon against his father 10 minutes later, practically ending the Eagles' hopes with a tidy finish.

Striker Koen Kostons put the exclamation mark on a famous derby win in the 89th minute, giving interim manager Dennis van der Ree a memorable debut.

AZ dropped valuable points in the top-of-the-table fight on Sunday, drawing 2-2 with ten-man Cambuur Leeuwarden.

Nicolas Binder got promoted Cambuur off to a hot start with an early goal, but up-and-coming Ro-Zangelo Daal cancelled it out 20 minutes later. The hosts still entered half-time with the lead thanks to Ilyes Hamache's curled effort into the far corner.

Devid Bouah's second yellow card hampered Cambuur's rise, but the hosts held on for half an hour before finally giving in to AZ's continued efforts when Meerdink converted from the spot in the 83rd minute.

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NEC's winless streak continued at home on Sunday as Fortuna Sittard kept the hosts at bay in a 2-2 draw.

NEC, which hadn't won since August 29th, fell behind after 18 minutes when Anthony Descotte scored his second goal in two weeks. The Nijmegen side fought back and levelled 10 minutes later when Kevin Kers scored the equaliser.

Fortuna Sittard took another lead via Descotte, who continued his hot form with a header three minutes into the second half. The drama went to the final minutes in the Goffertstadion, especially when veteran left-back Mitchel Bakker missed a 90th-minute penalty. NEC, who dominated most of the game, still salvaged a point when Willum Willumsson headed in a 93rd-minute equaliser.

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FC Utrecht grabbed a surprise win in Enschede, beating UEFA Conference League contestants FC Twente 2-1 at the Grolsch Veste.

French midfielder Daouda Weidmann put Twente ahead with a shot from the edge of the box, but while Twente held on for the rest of the half, Utrecht came out of the blocks in the second half and quickly levelled through Angel Alarcon.

The same Alarcon bagged a brace after an hour's play with a tidy finish in the far corner - a goal Twente could not overcome, earning them their first loss all season.