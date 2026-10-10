Feyenoord rise to top as Deventer serves up six-goal drama

Saturday's slate of Eredivisie games shook up the table in crashing fashion, with new league leaders asserting their dominance at the moment.

Feyenoord took the top spot from AZ with a win over the league leaders in De Kuip.

Advertisement Advertisement

For more on Feyenoord's victory, read our full match report HERE.

Ajax were held winless for the third home game in a row as NEC snatched a point in Amsterdam.

To read all about Ajax's draw, read our full match report HERE.

The Eredivisie kicked off on Saturday with a shock-and-awe game in Deventer, where Go Ahead Eagles and Sparta Rotterdam split the points after a six-goal thriller.

The home fans didn't enjoy a great first half from the Eagles, with Sparta dominant and heading into the break with a lead after Milan Zonneveld's acrobatic goal.

The game turned on its head within the first 15 minutes of the second half, with Mathis Suray finding a quick equaliser and Zonneveld giving the Eagles the lead ten minutes later with an own goal. However, the lead was short-lived, with Lushendry Martes firing home the equaliser just one minute after Zonneveld's own goal.

On-fire Soren Tengstedt continued his fine goalscoring form, much to the delight of the Deventer crowd, by restoring the lead with 15 minutes to spare. It was enough time for Sparta to pounce once again, with Casper Terho saving a point for the Rotterdam visitors in the 84th minute.

Key match stats Flashscore

FC Twente could not follow up their spectacular 3-2 win against PSV, leaving two points on the table as Fortuna Sittard held the Enschede side to a 1-1 draw.

Without Norwegian sensation Sondre Orjasaeter, who missed out due to illness, FC Twente fell victim to an early goal from Anthony Descotte, who headed home on an inviting cross from Mohammed Ihattaren. The visitors entered the break with a 1-1 score after Robin Propper converted from a corner.

The game in Sittard, where Oktoberfest was celebrated and inspired Fortuna Sittard's kit, yielded no winner after Younes Taha hit the crossbar and Joel Drommel kept Fortuna Sittard from scoring in a second half dominated by the hosts.