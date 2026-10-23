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Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho's Getafe contract offer revealed

Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho's Getafe contract offer revealed
Manchester United flop Jadon Sancho's Getafe contract offer revealedMaciej Rogowski / Alamy / Profimedia

Former Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho will reportedly have to take a considerable pay cut if he wants to join Getafe.

Sancho, 26, may well go down as one of the worst signings in Manchester United’s history, joining from Borussia Dortmund for £76 million before eventually leaving on a free in the summer.

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During his time on United’s books, Sancho has loan spells back at Dortmund, with Chelsea, and finally Aston Villa. He scored just nine goals in 101 games.

It’s been widely reported that Spanish side Getafe are hoping to sign Sancho now he’s a free agent, but he’ll have to take a considerable paycut.

According to The Telegraph, Getafe have offered the winger a deal worth £10,000 per week, quite the contract to the £250,000 to £300,000 he was reportedly on at United.

Sancho hasn’t ruled out a move to Getafe but it’s understood he’s looking to have a conversation with manager Jose Bordalas before making a decision.

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