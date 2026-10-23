Brighton have reportedly ruled out any January move for young winger Diego Gomez.

The 23-year-old is having a fantastic start to 2026-27 with Brighton, scoring one goal and providing two assists in his ten games.

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That goal, scored from the halfway line in Brighton’s 5-0 win over rivals Crystal Palace, may already be the strike of the season.

A report from TeamTalk recently claimed that European giants AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are interested in the Paraguay international.

Brighton have no intention of letting Gomez leave in January, but the report states that could change in the summer.