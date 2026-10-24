Danish leading Eredivisie goalscorer compared to Lionel Messi breaks 30 year old record

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Tengstedt
TengstedtCredit: ANP / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Soren Tengstedt has taken the Eredivisie by storm this season and is currently leading goalscorer in the Dutch Eresdivisie. On Friday evening, the Danish striker made history at his club, Go Ahead Eagles, by becoming the first player to score in the first five home matches of the season. The former Silkeborg player scored two goals in Friday's 3-2 victory over Telstar.

Tengstedt scored a brace in a 3–2 win against SC Telstar, bringing his tally to 8 league goals and putting him at the top of the Eredivisie goalscoring list. After the match, the Dane told ESPN that he has a good feeling about his performances at the moment. 

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"I have a good feeling and feel very confident. Sometimes the ball just falls at my feet," he says.

At the same time, the Dane has become the highest scoring Go Ahead Eagles player after the first ten matches in the last 30 years, according to ESPN.

The Dane is proud of this particular statistic—one he had actually heard about before the match. "I heard something about it before the game. It means a lot to me," he says.

He has been instrumental for Go Ahead Eagles, including multi-goal and assist contributions against opponents like SC Telstar, FC Groningen, FC Utrecht, and Feyenoord.

Soren Tengstedt statistics
Soren Tengstedt statisticsOpta by Stats Perform

The Danish record holder has received high praise from former Go Ahead Eagles player Alfred Knippenberg, who has served as the club’s team manager for the past ten years.

“I always told everyone: He is such an incredibly good player. But then I’d hear people say: ‘Well, that’s easy for you to say, but he’s never fit, is he?’”

“I’m a bit in love with him. His technique, his physique—he’s a wonderful footballer. I’ve never felt this way about a player before. In training, he does things that make me genuinely wonder: ‘How does he do that?’”

“He has the potential to get even better—much like Messi. I’m not saying he is Messi, but for Go Ahead, he might as well be. He dictates the play; he ensures that every ball goes through him,” Knippenberg previousy told RTV Oost after the game against PEC Zwolle

26-year-old Soren Tengstedt has played 55 matches for Go Ahead Eagles and scored 12 goals since joining them in January 2024.

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EredivisieSoren TengstedtG.A. EaglesSilkeborgTelstarLionel MessiZwolleGroningenUtrechtFeyenoord

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