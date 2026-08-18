Ajax announce long-term signing of Barcelona talent Jofre Torrents

FC Barcelona and Ajax have announced an agreement for the transfer of 19-year-old left-back Jofre Torrents (19) to the Dutch side.

FC Barcelona have let Torrents join Ajax on an initial free transfer, but could receive up to €5.5 million through performance-related bonuses and will retain 50% of his federative rights.

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The left-back underwent his medical in recent hours and, once that process was completed, the arrival of the Catalan academy graduate at Ajax has finally been made official so he can join Míchel Sanchez’s squad as soon as possible.

"Barcelona would like to express its gratitude to Jofre Torrents for his commitment, professionalism, and dedication throughout all these years defending the Blaugrana shirt, and wishes him the best of luck and much success in this new stage of his professional career", was the heartfelt message from Barça to their now-former player.

Ajax director Jordi Cruyff, who's done business with his old team Barcelona for the second time this window after Marc ter Stegen's loan deal, shared his excitement at signing Torrents.

"Jofre is a highly talented player who has developed significantly in recent years. We are delighted to have secured his services for Ajax. Several clubs showed interest, but he made a conscious decision to choose our plans and vision. We look forward to taking the next steps together with him."

Jofre Torrents, who joined Barcelona in 2018 at just 11 years old, earned a spot in the first team during last preseason. He made his debut at away at Real Mallorca on the opening day of La Liga. However, he didn't get the continuous chances he had hoped for, playing only three more official matches. Joao Cancelo's arrival in January especially limited his chances for quality minutes. With the imminent return of the Portuguese and Balde’s continued presence, his chances were closed off.

Needing regular playing time, Ajax showed interest, and after weeks of waiting, the clubs finally agreed to let him leave Barcelona and move to the Netherlands. Torrents will reportedly start off with Jong Ajax in the Dutch second tier.